Browns' David Njoku: Starts week limited
Njoku (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Njoku was also limited last Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned to full participation Friday and didn't have an injury designation for Sunday's eventual 33-18 loss to Pittsburgh. It is possible the knee injury contributed to a disappointing stat line, as the second-year tight end failed to draw even a single target despite topping 50 yards in each of the previous four games. Njoku did handle his normal workload from a snap perspective, taking the field for 53 of Cleveland's 64 plays on offense (83 percent). He should bounce back in Sunday's game against Kansas City, perhaps even benefiting from a new coaching staff after Hue Jackson and Todd Haley were fired. The Chiefs have allowed tight ends to put up 74.5 yards per game, 13.9 yards per catch and 9.3 yards per target.
