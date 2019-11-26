Coach Freddie Kitchens hasn't made a decision on Njoku's (wrist) status for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports. "We will just have to see," Kitchens said Monday. "It is a day-to-day kind of thing."

Njoku returned to practice last Wednesday, but his ensuing activity wasn't enough for the Browns to elevate him to the 53-man roster for Sunday's visit to Miami. He'll have a few more chances to prove the health of his wrist this week, but Kitchens also noted "our tight ends have been doing a pretty good job." Until Njoku returns to action, Demetrius Harris will be the Browns' primary TE, with Ricky Seals-Jones, Pharaoh Brown and Stephen Carlson mixing in behind Harris in some combination.