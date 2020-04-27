Browns' David Njoku: Status unchanged
Njoku is still viewed as part of the Browns' plans following the NFL draft, Marla Ridnour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Browns are expected to involve their tight ends more this season under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, which suggests Njoku should be safe. However, they added Austin Hooper in free agency then drafted Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant in the fourth round (115th overall) in the draft. That creates a whiff of uncertainty regarding Njoku's role in 2020 and long-term standing with the organization. "David has always been and continues to be in our plans," said general manager Andrew Berry, who did not directly address picking up Njoku's fifth-year option but added he's "part of our long-term plans." The tight end enters his fourth season, and the Browns must decide on the option prior to May 3. Njoku was limited to four games in 2019 due to a broken wrist.
