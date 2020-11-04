Njoku, who told the Browns he would like to be traded, remains with the team after the NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku first requested a trade in July before he rescinded the demand in August, but he since told Cabot in October that he would be open to a change of scenery. The Browns had no intention of trading him, and there were no serious trade talks Tuesday. Instead of becoming a lead tight end with another team, Njoku remains part of the three-man rotation that includes Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant. Njoku, who has missed three games with a sprained knee, has eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns with only one drop.