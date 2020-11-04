Njoku, who told the Browns he would like to be traded ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, ultimately stayed put in Cleveland, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku first requested a trade in July before rescinding the demand in August, but he since told Cabot in October that he would be open to a change of scenery. The Browns had no intention of trading him, however, and no serious discussions with other teams occurred prior to the deadline. Instead of potentially becoming a lead tight end with another team, Njoku remains part of the three-man rotation that includes Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant. Njoku, who has missed three games with a sprained knee, has eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns with only one drop on the campaign.