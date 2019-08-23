Browns' David Njoku: Still can't wear helmet
Njoku (knee/head) still wasn't wearing a helmet in pregame warmups against the Buccaneers on Friday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Njoku has been unable to wear a helmet this week due to stitches on the back of his head, and that's still the case here, which means he won't be able to participate in this third preseason tilt. On the bright side, his ability to participate in warmups suggests the tight end's knee injury is no longer much of a factor.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...