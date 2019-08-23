Njoku (knee/head) still wasn't wearing a helmet in pregame warmups against the Buccaneers on Friday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Njoku has been unable to wear a helmet this week due to stitches on the back of his head, and that's still the case here, which means he won't be able to participate in this third preseason tilt. On the bright side, his ability to participate in warmups suggests the tight end's knee injury is no longer much of a factor.