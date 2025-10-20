Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Njoku (knee) remains day-to-day, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku missed three straight practices before being ruled out for Cleveland's win over the Dolphins in Week 7. He'll almost certainly need to retake the field as at least a limited participant before returning to the lineup, meaning Njoku's status at practice will have to be monitored ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Patriots. Rookie Harold Fannin will continue benefiting from an increased workload until Njoku returns to action.