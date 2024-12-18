Njoku (hamstring) is not in line to practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that he was hopeful that Njoku -- who was inactive for the Week 15 loss to the Chiefs -- could return to action Sunday against the Bengals. However, with the tight end set to miss his fourth consecutive practice Wednesday, he'll be left with two more chances to log some on-field work before the Browns post their Week 16 game designations. If Njoku is forced to miss a second straight game, Jordan Akins would once again have an expanded role in Cleveland's passing game.