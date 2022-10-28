Njoku (ankle) isn't practicing Friday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Njoku nor the Browns have officially ruled the tight end out from playing Monday against the Bengals, but he doesn't seem to have a realistic shot at suiting up while he recovers from the left high-ankle sprain he sustained in a Week 7 loss to the Ravens. Assuming Njoku is formally ruled out for Week 8 when Cleveland releases its final injury report Saturday, Harrison Bryant would be in line to handle the bulk of the reps at tight end Monday night.