Njoku dropped four passes during Sunday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot reports.

It's been a rough start to training camp for the second-year tight end. Njoku -- who dropped three passes during his rookie season -- is expected to take the bulk of the team's snaps at tight end after sharing the position with Seth DeValve in 2017 (thigh), though that could change if his hands become a constant issue, particularly in game action. Njoku dropped a total of eight balls during his last two seasons of college for a 11 percent drop rate, so his problem securing the ball is nothing new, and it's something to keep an eye on as training camp continues.

