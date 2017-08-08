Njoku has been restrained from practice with a sore back, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Njoku is listed as the No. 3 tight end in Cleveland, but a lot of this is due to his troubles with fumbles early in camp. He's easily more talented than Randall Telfer and Seth DeValve, though, so if he can just hold onto the ball, Njoku should be able to steal the No. 1 job. This injury isn't expected to be too serious, so expect to see the 2017 first-round pick at some point during preseason.