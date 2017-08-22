Browns' David Njoku: Suffers ankle injury Monday night
Njoku suffered an ankle injury during Monday's exhibition against the Giants, Mary Kay Cabot of WKYC-TV reports.
The extent of Njoku's injury isn't known. Look for an update to come once the rookie undergoes further testing in the near future.
