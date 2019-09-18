Play

Njoku suffered a broken wrist Monday night against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

As a result, the tight end is expected to miss at least a month, and possibly more if he needs surgery. Next up for the team's tight end looks while Njoku is out are Demetrius Harris, Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones.

