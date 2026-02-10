Njoku (knee) posted on his Instagram account Monday that it is time for him "to find a new home," Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku just completed his ninth season with the Browns, posting a 33-293-4 receiving line on 48 targets over 12 games. His catch, yardage and target totals were his lowest since 2020, due in part to injury (he missed five contests, including the final four of the season) but even more so because of the emergence of rookie TE Harold Fannin (groin). Njoku's contract is scheduled to void upon the start of the 2026 league year, and it sounds like the veteran out of Bowling Green won't be returning to Cleveland. Given the increasing importance of tight ends around the league, though, Njoku could still have multiple suitors in free agency.