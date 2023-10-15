Njoku (hand) is active Week 6 against the 49ers.

Njoku continues to tend to burns on his hands and face sustained prior to the team's Week 4 loss to Baltimore (which he played in), and he'll again take the field this week, as anticipated. He'll have to do so with his third quarterback of the season, as PJ Walker will be filling in for Deshaun Watson, who continues to tend to a shoulder injury. Further working against Njoku is the matchup, as the 49ers are allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends in PPR formats.