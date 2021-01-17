Njoku (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday at Kansas City, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Njoku managed just one limited practice this week (Friday), but it was enough to allow him to play through a hamstring injury. The Browns will roll with Austin Hooper for a majority of the offensive snaps Sunday, with Njoku and rookie fourth-round pick Harrison Bryant the options to take the field in two-TE sets. Njoku put up a measly 19-213-2 line on 29 targets during 13 regular-season appearances.