Browns' David Njoku: Takes part in team drills
Njoku (knee) participated in team drills Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Additionally, Njoku was able to don his helmet Monday, a sign that the stitches on the back of his head are no longer an issue. Njoku, along with Cleveland's other key skill players, is presumably on track to sit out the team's preseason finale, but the tight end now has ample time to prepare himself for Week 1. The 2017 first-rounder is set to serve as the Browns' top tight end and will look to build off the 56/639/4 stat line he logged in 2018. With ascending QB Baker Mayfield throwing to him, Njoku could see an uptick in overall production in his third NFL campaign, but dependable volume could prove elusive, with wideouts Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry in line to gobble up plenty of targets.
