The Browns list Njoku as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants due to a knee injury, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Njoku didn't appear on either of the Browns' first two Week 15 practice reports, but he was added Friday after the knee issue kept him out of the team session. Fortunately, Njoku isn't believed to be dealing with any significant setback, as head coach Kevin Stefanski said after practice that he expects the 24-year-old to suit up this weekend, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Meanwhile, top tight end Austin Hooper (neck) is also listed as questionable, so Njoku and Harrison Bryant could take on more snaps in the event Hooper is ultimately forced to miss a second straight game.