Njoku caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 41-35 win over Tennessee.
Njoku, who had one of three tight end targets Sunday, has been targeted just twice over the last four games. His involvement in the offense has taken a hit since Austin Hooper returned from an appendectomy, with Sunday's reception being his first since Week 8. The Browns face the Ravens in Week 14, an opponent that ranks 21st in yards allowed to opposing tight ends, but if there's a Cleveland tight to consider, it's Hooper.