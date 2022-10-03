Njoku (knee) had five receptions (seven targets) for 73 yards while rushing once for a loss of six yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Falcons.

Njoku saw another high-usage week following last Thursday's career game (nine receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown). The veteran tight end had couple of negative plays in the form of a fumble on his first reception of the game, in addition to a negative play on a peculiar rushing attempt. After a slow start -- and a brief knee injury scare during practice this week -- Njoku is looking like an appealing option heading into a favorable matchup against the Chargers next Sunday.