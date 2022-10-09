Njoku brought in all six targets for 88 yards in the Browns' 30-28 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Njoku's yardage total led the Browns, and he checked in second in receptions to Amari Cooper. The athletic tight end is demonstrating excellent chemistry with Jacoby Brissett, now recording at least five receptions and 73 yards in each of the last three games. Njoku is averaging seven targets a game over the last four contests as well, sending him into a Week 6 home matchup against the Patriots with plenty of momentum.