Njoku caught three receptions for 34 yards on four targets in Cleveland's preseason game against Chicago on Saturday.

Njoku won't have Deshaun Watson for most of the season but still should be in position to break out as a fantasy option in his sixth NFL season in 2022. Still just 26 years old, Njoku's substantial athletic gifts give him a chance to post standout numbers after a relatively quiet start to his NFL career.