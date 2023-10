Njoku (hand) caught three of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the 49ers.

Njoku has yet to reach 50 yards in a game or score a touchdown this season. The veteran tight end's chances of accomplishing either of those feats would be bolstered if starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) returns in Week 7 against the Colts following a two-game absence.