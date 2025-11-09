Njoku's fellow tight end Harold Fannin (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Fannin missed practice Thursday but returned to a limited session Friday before being deemed 'questionable' for Sunday's contest. With his availablity confirmed, the Browns will have their top two tight ends available versus New York, a time-share that has kept both players on the fantasy radar. In eight games, Fannin leads his team in catches (38) and receiving yards (352) on 51 targets, to go along with two touchdowns, while Njoku has recorded 27 catches for 260 yards (second on the Browns in both categories) on 41 targets, with a pair of TDs in seven contests.