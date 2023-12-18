Njoku caught 10 of 14 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bears.

The tight end was Joe Flacco's favorite target, leading Cleveland in catches and targets, but Amari Cooper topped him in yardage with 109. Njoku also hauled in Flacco's first TD pass of the day with a two-yard grab in the first quarter. Njoku has erupted since the Browns made their switch at QB, and over the last two games he's produced an eye-popping 16-195-3 line on 22 targets. Sunday's production also put him over 700 receiving yards on the season for the first time in his career, and his 69 receptions and five touchdowns are also personal bests. Njoku will look to keep surging in Week 16 against the Texans.