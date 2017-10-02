Browns' David Njoku: Touchdown streak ends Sunday
Njoku played 33 of the team's 65 offensive snaps (51 percent) and caught both of his targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Bengals.
After catching a touchdown in each of the last two weeks, Njoku's scoring streak came to an end, as the Bengals did a nice job of shutting down both of Cleveland's tight ends. The rookie is in a strict time share with Seth DeValve, so don't expect him to all of sudden be targeted heavily in the coming weeks.
