Njoku (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
The limited showing marked Njoku's first recorded practice activity since he sustained a left high-ankle sprain in the Browns' Oct. 23 loss to the Ravens. He's missed the Browns' subsequent two contests, but his return to the field Thursday in a limited capacity gives him a chance at suiting up this Sunday against the Bills. Before the Browns decide whether to give Njoku a designation or rule him out entirely ahead of that contest, the coaching and training staffs will reassess his condition following the team's final Week 11 practice Friday.