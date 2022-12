Njoku secured two of five targets for 14 yards in the Browns' 17-10 loss to the Saints on Saturday.

Njoku turned in a modest performance on a day that wasn't exactly conducive to the passing game, with Amari Cooper the only member of the air attack to put up fantasy-worthy numbers. The veteran tight end still managed to extend his multi-catch streak to 11 games, and he'll have a better matchup overall against the Commanders on the road in a Week 17 clash on Sunday, Jan. 1.