Njoku caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Njoku played 47 percent of the team's offensive snaps -- 11 more than Randall Telfer and just two fewer than Seth DeValve -- and got involved in the action early with a 13-yard reception from DeShone Kizer on the team's second possession. The 2017 first-round pick is expected to play a substantial role in Cleveland's offense, but it may take awhile for him to produce on a consistent basis, especially if Kizer leans heavily on DeValve as he did in Week 1.