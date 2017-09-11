Browns' David Njoku: Two receptions during rookie debut
Njoku caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Njoku played 47 percent of the team's offensive snaps -- 11 more than Randall Telfer and just two fewer than Seth DeValve -- and got involved in the action early with a 13-yard reception from DeShone Kizer on the team's second possession. The 2017 first-round pick is expected to play a substantial role in Cleveland's offense, but it may take awhile for him to produce on a consistent basis, especially if Kizer leans heavily on DeValve as he did in Week 1.
