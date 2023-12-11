Njoku recorded six receptions on eight targets for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars.

Joe Flacco took to the air 45 times, and Njoku benefitted by seeing at least eight targets for the sixth time in his last eight games. He delivered a massive performance, racking up a season-high 91 yards thanks to long receptions of 34 and 30 yards -- both of which went for touchdowns. Njoku has settled into a relatively consistent role in the Cleveland offense and should benefit from Joe Flacco remaining under center.