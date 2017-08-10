Browns' David Njoku: Unlikely participant Thursday
Njoku (back) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason contest versus the Saints, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Due to his bout with back soreness, Njoku will remain on the sideline for the Browns' opening exhibition game, giving Randall Telfer and Seth DeValve valuable in-game reps with the offense. Whenever Njoku takes the field next, the 2017 first-round pick will resume his trek up the tight end depth chart with an eye on the No. 1 gig.
