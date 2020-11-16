Njoku was not targeted in Sunday's 10-7 win over Houston.
Cleveland tight ends were targeted twice on a weather-impacted day on the shores of Lake Erie, both went to lead tight end Austin Hooper. Neither Njoku nor Harrison Bryant were given any looks on a day when the Browns ran twice as much they threw the ball. The Browns' strength is running the ball, something that should continue as the weather gets colder, which could limit targets for all receivers. Njoku has just 13 targets over six games with eight catches, 102 yards and two touchdowns.