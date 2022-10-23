Njoku needed crutches and was wearing a walking boot on his left foot following Sunday's 23-20 loss at Baltimore, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku was putting together one of the most productive seasons of his career prior to injuring his ankle Sunday, putting together a 34-418-1 line on 42 targets through seven games. If Njoku misses any time, Harrison Bryant will experience in uptick in usage and may even get most of the TE reps for the Browns after Pharaoh Brown also left Week 7 with a concussion.