Browns' David Njoku: Week 12 return is best-case scenario
With Njoku (wrist) having been placed on IR on Friday, the first game he'd be eligible to play in would be Nov. 24 against the Dolphins, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It remains to be seen if the tight end will need wrist surgery, with Ulrich suggestion that option is still being considered, while Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has indicated that the tight end will avoid a procedure. For now, it seems like Njoku is a candidate to come back later this season, but those inclined to stash him on fantasy rosters must know that a Week 12 return represents the best-case scenario for the 2017 first-rounder.
