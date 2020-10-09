Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Friday that Njoku (knee) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Anthony Poisal of Cleveland's official site reports.

The Browns may wait until Saturday's deadline for Week 5 transactions to officially activate Njoku, but the tight end looks like he'll be ready to contribute after a three-week absence due to an MCL sprain. Stefanski noted that Njoku was a full participant in all three of his practices this week, so the 24-year-old likely won't face any restrictions against Indianapolis. That said, high-priced free-agent pickup Austin Hooper and rookie fourth-round pick Harrison Bryant should also retain roles at tight end, making it difficult to count on Njoku taking on significant snaps and target volume in a run-heavy Browns offense.