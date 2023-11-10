Njoku (knee) has no injury designation and is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Njoku made progress all week, going from DNP Wednesday to limited Thursday and full Friday. He should be all systems go for Sunday, but Njoku draws a tough matchup against a Ravens defense surrendering the second-fewest fantasy points and third-fewest yards to tight ends.
