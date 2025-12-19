Njoku (knee) won't play Sunday against the Bills, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku, who didn't practice this week, is thus slated to miss his second straight contest, with his next chance to see game action set to arrive Dec. 28 against the Steelers. In his continued absence, fellow TE Harold Fannin -- who logged seven catches on a team-high 14 targets for 48 yards in Week 15 -- figures to remain busy versus Buffalo, with Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates (ankle) candidates to mix in.