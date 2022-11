Njoku (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

With Njoku -- who last suited up in Week 7 -- still sidelined, Harrison Bryant is in line to lead the Browns' tight end corps Sunday, while Pharaoh Brown mixes in and Miller Forristall is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad. Njoku's next chance to play will arrive in Week 11, when Cleveland faces Buffalo on the road.