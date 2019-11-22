Njoku (wrist) won't be activated off IR for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Njoku, who's been out due to a wrist injury that he suffered in Week 2, returned to practice Wednesday, but the Browns will elect to give the tight end another week to ready himself for the team's Dec. 1 game against the Steelers. Upon his return, Njoku should reclaim his status as Cleveland's top pass-catching threat at his position, a context that gives the 2017 first-rounder some stretch-run fantasy value.