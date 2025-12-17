Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Njoku (knee) is not in line to practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Njoku wasn't able to practice prior to being ruled out for Cleveland's loss to the Bears in Week 15, but Stefanski indicated he and the rest of the Browns' injured players are "trending in the right direction" for Sunday's contest against Buffalo, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. If Njoku manages to gain clearance in time to return to action Week 16, he'll resume operating as the No. 2 tight end behind rookie Harold Fannin.