Njoku (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku failed to practice throughout the week after sustaining a knee injury during Cleveland's 24-6 loss to the Bengals in Week 16. Jordan Akins will fill in atop the tight end depth chart in what will be Njoku's fifth absence of the season. Njoku will have a chance to return against the Ravens in Week 18, but the Browns have little incentive to rush his return since Cleveland has long been eliminated from postseason contention.