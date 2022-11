Njoku (ankle) was part of a group of players that worked off to the side with trainers at Wednesday's practice session, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Njoku missed the Browns' previous game before the bye, and his status remains uncertain heading into Week 10's clash in Miami. He and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) both worked out on the side. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski remained non-committal about either player's status.