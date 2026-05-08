The Browns signed Booth as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Booth appeared in 12 games for Mississippi State in 2025, accumulating 553 yards and seven touchdowns on 136 carries. The running back also added 165 receiving yards on 15 receptions, finding the endzone twice through the air. The Browns' running back room is led by young talents Quinshon Judkins (ankle) and Dylan Sampson, likely making any chance for meaningful carries in the foreseeable future unlikely for Booth.