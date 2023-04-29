The Browns selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 111th overall.

Jones (6-foot-8, 374 pounds) is more talented than this draft slot implies, as the Ohio State product is regarded as one of the more toolsy tackle prospects in the draft, but Jones is simply a case of a player who is too big for his own good. There is a long list of players who struggled to manage their weight in college only to face the same issues as a pro, derailing their otherwise standout talent, and clearly the NFL feared the same might happen in Jones' case. If Jones can keep his weight and conditioning under control then he could project as a high-upside right tackle prospect for the Browns.