Jones is questionable to suit up in Sunday's Week 14 game against Jacksonville due to a knee injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Jones practiced in full the first two days of Week 14 prep before logging a DNP on Friday. According to Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, the offensive tackle "tweaked" his knee, leaving him uncertain to play against the Jaguars on Sunday. James Hudson or Leroy Watson could see more snaps if Jones is unable to suit up for that contest.