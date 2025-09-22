Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday that Jones needs season-ending knee surgery, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Jones sustained a knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Packers that will sideline him for the remainder of Cleveland's 2025 campaign. The Ohio State product has struggled with injuries since entering the league, missing 13 regular-season games over the past three seasons. Cornelius Lucas is likely the next man up at left tackle for the Browns ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the Lions.