Cleveland placed Jones (knee) on its injured reserve list Wednesday.

In a corresponding transaction, the Browns signed offensive tackle Thayer Munford on Wednesday. Jones sustained an ugly knee injury in the first quarter of Week 3 action versus the Packers when cornerback Javon Bullard (concussion) made a low hit on him, and now he'll have to spend the rest of the season on Cleveland's injured reserve list. For the time being, veteran Cornelius Lucas projects to start at left tackle.