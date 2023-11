Jones (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie tackle out of Ohio State missed the first game of his NFL career during the Browns' Week 10 win over the Ravens, but he could very well return this Sunday after logging limited practice sessions both Thursday and Friday. If Jones were to miss his second week in a row, one of Leroy Watson or Geron Christian would likely step in at right tackle for Cleveland.