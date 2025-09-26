Jones (knee/hamstring) underwent surgery to address a torn LCL in his right knee and a hamstring avulsion Thursday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Jones suffered both of the injuries in the team's 13-10 loss to the Packers in Week 3, and he will now shift his focus to being ready to go for the 2026 campaign. In his absence, Cornelius Lucas is expected to take over at starting left tackle moving forward with the Browns this season.