Deaton suffered a knee injury during Monday's practice and was carted off the field, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns' center position has taken a hit during camp. The team lost starter Nick Harris to a knee injury in the preseason opener against Jacksonville that could end his season, and now it's Deaton with what appears to be a serious injury. Ethan Pocic was elevated to starting center to take Harris' job, while Hjalte Froholdt was the first man up on the second team.